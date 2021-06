The 2021 College Football Hall of Fame nominees were released last week and Erwin resident Terry Schmidt is one of the “picks” on the ballot. Schmidt, who moved to Erwin three years ago, piled up 13 career interceptions at Ball State (1970-73) during an All-American career back when offenses were far less inclined to pass. He went on to play two seasons with the New Orleans Saints and nine with the Chicago Bears, tallying 26 career interceptions and scoring three touchdowns.