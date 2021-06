We just got word that we will have our end-of-year wrap with baseball coach Monte Lee on June 21. Now, for those who are wondering if we will hear any news of changes in the coaching staff, I am hearing that the staff will remain in place for next season. We will of course have the chance to ask Monte about that when we talk. Why no staff changes? My guess is that Lee understands he has to win next year. At what level? Reach a regional? Host? Make a Super Regional? I am not sure what DRad has set as goals. But a lot of people out there understand that Lee could be in for a one-year deal, and it's hard to attract someone who is REALLY good when you might have a lame-duck situation. That is my guess (based off of a conversation with someone who would know what this is like).