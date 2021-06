Detroit — There weren’t many highlights for the Tigers on Saturday, but one stood out — and it didn’t even happen during the game. Following the White Sox 15-2 shellacking at Comerica Park on Saturday afternoon, when not a soul would’ve faulted every Detroit player and catch for quickly bolting for the exits, Tigers infielder Willi Castro hung around on the field for quite some time signing autographs for the fans who had stuck around until the end.