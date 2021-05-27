Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

What Is a Flagship Species? Examples and Role in Conservation

By Emily Rhode
Tree Hugger
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA flagship species is a charismatic animal that has been identified to help raise awareness about the urgent need for action and funding around conservation issues in a specific part of the world. These animals are usually among the most threatened or endangered species, and they are used to show the environmental damage that’s happening in the geographic region where they live.

www.treehugger.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Endangered Species#Ocean Conservation#Threatened Species#Species Conservation#Wildlife Species#Wildlife Conservation#Animal Species#European#Australian#Peking University#The World Wildlife Fund#Bald Eagle Protection Act#Ddt#Polar Bear Polar#Wildlife Service#Flagship Species Examples#Choosing Flagship Species#Conservation Issues#Worldwide Conservation#Conservation Goals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Wildlife
Country
Norway
Country
Denmark
News Break
Science
Country
China
Related
Advocacythegreencities.com

Watershed Heroes: David Wheeler talks saving vital species through the Conserve Wildlife Foundation of NJ

Horseshoe crabs are life-saving and played a role in the COVID-19 vaccine. Here’s how one org is saving endangered animals in New Jersey. David Wheeler: I’m the executive director of Conserve Wildlife Foundation. Our organization works to protect rare, at-risk wildlife in the New Jersey region and beyond. Our biologists have been a part of major recoveries like the Bald Eagle and Peregrine Falcon that’s nesting in downtown Philadelphia right now. We’ve also worked to stave off extinction for a wide range of declining species like red knots and horseshoe crabs in the Delaware Bay, a number of bat species, and others.
Animalsdiscoverwildlife.com

New Big 5 wildlife species revealed: what are they and where to see them

The Big Five is an old term used by colonial-era hunters in Africa for the most prized and dangerous animals to shoot and kill: elephant, rhino, leopard, Cape buffalo and lion. I think there’s a better idea: to celebrate the animals we share the planet with via photography. That’s why...
WildlifeNature.com

Susceptibility of anurans, lizards, and fish to infection with Dracunculus species larvae and implications for their roles as paratenic hosts

Dracunculus spp. are parasitic nematodes that infect numerous species of mammals and reptiles. The life cycles of Dracunculus species are complex, and unknowns remain regarding the role of paratenic and transport hosts in transmission to definitive hosts. We had two primary objectives: to assess the susceptibility of several species of anurans, lizards, and fish as paratenic hosts for Dracunculus species, and to determine the long-term persistence of Dracunculus infections in African clawed frogs (Xenopus laevis). Animals were orally exposed to copepods infected with infectious third-stage larvae (L3s) of either Dracunculus insignis or D. medinensis. Dracunculus L3s were recovered from four anuran species, two lizard species, and one fish species, demonstrating that Dracunculus can infect tissues of a diversity of species. In long-term persistence trials, D. medinensis L3s were recovered from African clawed frogs tissues up to 58 days post-infection, and D. insignis L3s were recovered up to 244 days post-infection. Our findings regarding the susceptibility of novel species of frogs, lizards, and fish to infection with Dracunculus nematodes, and long-term persistence of L3s in paratenic hosts, address pressing knowledge gaps regarding Dracunculus infection in paratenic hosts and may guide future research regarding the transmission of Dracunculus to definitive mammalian hosts.
Congress & CourtsTree Hugger

What Is the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act?

The Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA) is the public law in the United States that gives the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) the authority to control hazardous and non-hazardous solid waste from cradle-to-grave. Subtitle D of the Act focuses on non-hazardous solid waste requirements, and Subtitle C focuses on hazardous solid waste requirements. The RCRA refers to the combination of the first federal solid waste statues and the amendments. Congress has amended the RCRA several times throughout history.
Wildlifesouthernfriedscience.com

Shark Conservation: What’s New and What’s Next? The text of my UN Early Career Ocean Professionals Day talk

Greetings to everyone watching virtual Early Career Ocean Professionals Day around the world! My name is Dr. David Shiffman, and I’m an interdisciplinary marine conservation biologist based in Washington, DC. I study threatened species of sharks, and how to effectively protect them. I also study the causes and consequences of public misunderstanding of these issues. In addition to research and teaching, I am a public science educator, and I invite you to follow me on twitter, Instagram, and Facebook @ WhySharksMatter, where I’m always happy to answer any questions anyone has about sharks.
Environmentmanoanow.org

Conservation Conversation: Backyard Conservation

Microrefugia are small-scale ecosystems which serve as habitat for rare and negatively impacted plants and animals; you might already have one in your backyard or on your lanai. Even small patches of land which are covered in flowering plants can serve as beacons of hope for beleaguered pollinating insects stressed by urban sprawl. Savvy gardeners can stock their outdoor spaces with native plants, providing high quality food and homes for these tiny locals using locally sourced materials.
AnimalsMidland Daily News

US wildlife managers tout wolf cross-fostering efforts

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A record 22 captive-born Mexican gray wolf pups have been placed into dens in the wild in the southwestern U.S. to be raised by surrogate packs, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced Monday. The agency called this year’s cross-fostering season a success, saying the endangered...
WildlifeNewswise

Sea Turtle Week: FSU Marine Biologist Available to Comment on Importance of these Keystone Species

Sea turtles have existed on Earth for more than 100 million years. But today, most species of these oceangoing reptiles are threatened or endangered. Scientists and resource managers are working to better understand and manage their populations, and they’re using work like that led by Mariana Fuentes, an associate professor in the Department of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Science at Florida State University.
AnimalsNewswise

New Study offers Hope for Critically Endangered Gorillas in Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo

Newswise — KINSHASA, Democratic Republic of Congo (June 9, 2021) – A new study led by the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) has updated the global population estimate for the Critically Endangered Grauer’s gorillas (Gorilla beringei graueri) – the world’s largest gorilla subspecies– to 6,800 individuals from a previous global estimate of 3,800 individuals. This revised estimate comes from recent field surveys conducted in one of this animal’s largest remaining strongholds, in areas that were previously inaccessible for surveys. However, these gorillas continue to be heavily impacted by ongoing insecurity, and by human incursion into their remaining habitat in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.
Indiamilwaukeesun.com

Uttarakhand conserves 73 rare, threatened plant species

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 5 (ANI): The research wing of the Uttarakhand Forest Department on Saturday informed that it conserved 73 rare, threatened and endangered plant species as well as 54 plant species that are endemic to Uttarakhand and Indian Himalayan Region. The research wing of the state forest department...
WildlifeTree Hugger

What Is an Umbrella Species? Definition and Examples

Umbrella species are species that are selected as representatives of their ecosystem when conservation plans are being made. By protecting these organisms, other species that are a part of their ecosystem will also benefit under the same conservation "umbrella." An umbrella species is usually chosen to make ecosystem management strategies easier in areas where there are a large number of species of concern or where the true biodiversity of an ecosystem isn’t known.
WildlifeNewswise

First Global Statistical Analysis of Harmful Algal Blooms

International study finds no worldwide trend in blooms, but significant increases in some regions and of certain species, pointing to the need for better monitoring and data collection—especially in light of greater societal reliance on coastal resources. Newswise — June 8, 2021 -- The first-ever global statistical analysis of trends...
Environmentesri.com

Conservation

Conservation organizations face increasingly multifaceted challenges to biodiversity preservation efforts in our rapidly changing world. Modern conservation technologies enable efficient and increasingly real-time observations to monitor natural areas, leading to new insights and understanding through conservation science. Grounded in the fabric of geography, conservation GIS enables improved understanding of the complex web of threats, opportunities, and challenges facing our natural world.
Wildlifeutah.edu

U biologists contribute to mammal study

U researchers in the School of Biological Sciences provided significant data for a new study on how mammals fare among human activity. The study, published in Global Change Biology, found that even mammal species that thrived at lower levels of human disturbance struggled in highly urbanized environments. “We can attribute...
WildlifeThe Jewish Press

New TAU Study Offers Amendment to Theory on Extinction of Species

Researchers from Tel Aviv University took part in a new international study proposing an amendment to the widely accepted theory on the extinction of animal species – by moving the focus from the animal’s body size to its reproductive capacity. The researchers found gaps and incompatibilities between mammals and amphibians in the relation between body size and extinction risk: Whereas large mammals bear a smaller number of offspring per birth, leading to a higher risk of extinction, larger amphibian females lay more eggs, reducing the threat to the species.
WildlifeInhabitat.com

Human actions are causing endangered whales to shrink in size

Right whales born today are shorter by approximately one meter as compared to their counterparts born in the 1980s, according to new research published in the journal Current Biology. The study has established that whales born today are shorter and smaller in body size due to the impact of human activities.