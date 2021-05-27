Cancel
Nation's No. 1 running back now in contact with Clemson coaches

By TigerNet.com
Cover picture for the articleThe No. 1 running back in the 2023 class had the chance to meet the Clemson staff on a Zoom call Tuesday, and that call could spark a visit to Clemson this summer. Richard Young is currently listed as the No. 1 running back and the No. 19 player overall in the 247Sports Composite rankings for the 2023 class. The 5-star running back from Lehigh Acres (FL) has collected over 30 offers in his young recruitment, with Alabama, Ohio State, and Oklahoma already extending offers to Young. The 6-0, 190-pound elite back is starting to set up his visits for the summer, and Clemson could potentially play host to Young in July.

