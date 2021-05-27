Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Carroll County, MO

Flood Warning issued for Carroll by NWS

weather.gov
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 21:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-29 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. Target Area: Carroll The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri Wakenda Creek at Carrollton affecting Carroll County. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Saturday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Wakenda Creek at Carrollton. * From this evening to Saturday afternoon. * At 10:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 4.7 feet. * Flood stage is 16.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this evening to a crest of 18.4 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, Flooding of low-lying undeveloped areas along the creek begins. * Impact...At 19.1 feet, Water reaches the bottom of the South Main Street bridge over Wakenda Creek. * Impact...At 19.8 feet, South Main Street along with Stonewall Street and Wabash Road on the south side of Carrollton are overtopped by flood waters. Flood waters also threaten businesses in low-lying areas near the creek. Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat 1pm 1pm 1pm Wakenda Creek Carrollton 16.0 4.7 Thu 10am 6.4 17.7 7.7

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carrollton, MO
County
Carroll County, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fld Obs#Wakenda Creek Carrollton
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Georgia StatePosted by
NBC News

Trump has Georgia revenge on his mind as he returns to campaign-style rallies

Former President Donald Trump is on a revenge mission in Georgia. After top Republicans refused to rig the state’s 2020 vote in his favor, he’s already inspired one primary challenge to Gov. Brian Kemp, and he’s endorsed another against Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. Wounded by two special election losses that cost the GOP control of the Senate, he’s also trying to coax Herschel Walker — a football legend in Georgia — to run for the seat that’s up again in 2022.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden: 'Not my intent' to imply veto for bipartisan infrastructure package

President Biden on Saturday sought to clarify remarks that he made earlier this week regarding a bipartisan deal and a potential, larger reconciliation package on infrastructure amid backlash from both progressive and Republican lawmakers. Biden had said on Thursday that he would not sign a bipartisan deal on infrastructure unless...
AstronomyPosted by
The Hill

Five things to know about the UFO report

The highly anticipated U.S. intelligence report on unidentified flying objects (UFOs) released Friday has bolstered calls for increased research into UFOs and possible signs of extraterrestrial life. The report, released by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), said that the U.S. government has encountered 144 UFOs —...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump slams Harris over southern border trip

Former President Trump criticized Vice President Harris's recent trip to the U.S.-Mexico border at his first post-presidential rally on Saturday, claiming she made the trip because he announced he was visiting the area. “Kamala Harris , your vice president, only went to the border yesterday for the one simple reason...
Florida StatePosted by
NBC News

Engineer warned of 'major structural damage' years before Florida condo collapsed

A consultant warned there was evidence of “major structural damage” below the pool deck of a Miami condo building nearly three years before it collapsed. As officials continue to investigate what caused the deadly collapse at the Champlain Towers South, officials in the Florida city’s Surfside suburb late Friday released a trove of documents related to the building, including the consultant's October 2018 report.
Georgia StatePosted by
The Hill

Department of Justice sues Georgia over voting law

The Department of Justice is suing the state of Georgia over its controversial new law imposing a number of restrictions on voting, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Friday. "Today, the Department of Justice is suing the state of Georgia," Garland said. “Our complaint alleges that recent changes to Georgia's election...