Flood Warning issued for Atchison, Leavenworth by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 20:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-29 11:49:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. Target Area: Atchison; Leavenworth The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill MO has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Missouri...Kansas Big Creek at Blairstown affecting Johnson MO, Cass and Henry Counties. Blackwater River near Blue Lick affecting Saline and Cooper Counties. Blackwater River at Valley City affecting Johnson MO and Pettis Counties. Stranger Creek at Easton affecting Leavenworth and Atchison KS Counties. Wakenda Creek at Carrollton affecting Carroll County. The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill MO has issued a * Flood Warning for the Stranger Creek at Easton. * From this evening to late Saturday morning. * At 12:30 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 4.0 feet. * Flood stage is 17.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this evening to a crest of 19.7 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow morning. * Impact...At 17.0 feet, Water enters low-lying fields south of Easton. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, 1st street in Easton and 231st street north and south of Easton begin to flood. * Impact...At 19.5 feet, Highway 192 just east of Easton is closed due to swift current of water over the road. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, All roads out of Easton except for highway 192 west of 231st street in Easton are closed. In addition, water covers Millwood Road, 3 miles north of Easton. Water depth is 6 inches across the eastbound lane. * Impact...At 21.5 feet, Most of Easton east of 231st Street floods. Several homes experience water on the first floor. Water nearly surrounds but does not enter the former Easton grade school.