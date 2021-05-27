Flood Warning issued for Johnson, Pettis by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-28 00:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-30 16:50:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. Target Area: Johnson; Pettis The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri Blackwater River at Valley City affecting Johnson MO and Pettis Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Sunday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Blackwater River at Valley City. * From late tonight to Sunday afternoon. * At 8:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 6.7 feet. * Flood stage is 22.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to a crest of 27.9 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday afternoon. * Impact...At 22.0 feet, Woodlands and farm fields along the river begin to flood. * Impact...At 25.0 feet, County Highway E near Valley City and Highway 23 near the Perry State Wildlife Area are under water. Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat 1pm 1pm 1pm Blackwater River Valley City 22.0 6.7 Thu 8am 7.4 27.9 23.6