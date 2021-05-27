Cancel
Cass County, MO

Flood Warning issued for Cass, Henry, Johnson by NWS

weather.gov
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 20:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-30 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. Target Area: Cass; Henry; Johnson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Big Creek at Blairstown affecting Johnson MO, Cass and Henry Counties. South Grand River at Urich affecting Bates, Cass and Henry Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Sunday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Big Creek at Blairstown. * Until early Sunday afternoon. * At 8:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 25.3 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 26.0 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday afternoon. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, The west bank of the creek begins to flood. * Impact...At 23.0 feet, Flooding occurs at the west approach to the N Highway bridge located 0.2 miles west of Blairstown. Flooding also occurs across B Highway near Big Creek which is several miles northwest of Blairstown. * Impact...At 26.0 feet, Many farm levees along Big Creek are overtopped. Flooding of rural areas behind the levees occurs. Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun 1am 1am 1am Big Creek Blairstown 20.0 25.3 Thu 8pm 26.0 22.5 18.8

alerts.weather.gov
County
Johnson County, MO
County
Cass County, MO
County
Henry County, MO
City
Urich, MO
State
Missouri State
#Grand River#Extreme Weather#Cass Henry Johnson#Urich Affecting Bates#Fld Obs
