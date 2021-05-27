Severe Weather Statement issued for Chautauqua, Cowley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 01:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Chautauqua; Cowley A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM CDT FOR ELK...EASTERN COWLEY...CHAUTAUQUA AND GREENWOOD COUNTIES At 119 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Hamilton to 6 miles north of Peru, moving east at 70 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe thunderstorms will remain over mainly rural areas of Elk, eastern Cowley, Chautauqua and Greenwood Counties, including the following locations... Hale, Maple City, Eureka City Lake, Climax, Virgil, Fall River Lake, Eureka Airport, Niotaze, Piedmont and Cambridge. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH