Fortnite: FNCS Season 6 Finals Preview — NA East Edition
ESTNN analyzes the NA East FNCS Season 6 Finals. The Fortnite Champion Series (FNCS) in Chapter 2 - Season 6 is sure to deliver on all levels of hype this weekend. Trios have worked tirelessly since March to prepare themselves for this moment. It hasn’t been easy; three qualifiers, the semi-finals and Reboot Round all helped set the stage for an outstanding conclusion. Seven server regions will compete for the massive prize pool, but only seven individual trios can reap the most prestigious of rewards.estnn.com