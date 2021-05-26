Fortnite Season 7: Streamers Receive A Mysterious DVD In A Supposed Viral Marketing Campaign
ESTNN breaks down the latest developments on Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 7. A survey of Fortnite Battle Royale's 80 million monthly players might not have landed on aliens as the theme in Chapter 2 - Season 7. With just two weeks remaining until Epic Games releases the latest update, many wonder what the developers have in store. All hints and leaks to this point have been nonexistent. That was until the release of patch v16.50, where leakers broke out their tinfoil hats and began theorizing what Season 7 could offer.estnn.com