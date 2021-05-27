Fortnite: How To Get The FNCS Champion Skin

Fortnite Season 7 Invasion brought space invaders to the lovely island of Epic’s battle royale. These aliens now occupy regions of the maps with UFOs flying overhead. There are also alien skins, like the Kymera, that can be unlocked and customized with a broad range of different looks. Looking good doesn’t come easy though. You’ll need to track down the locations of an in-game currency called Alien Artifacts in order to turn your Fortnite character into an alien you can truly call your own.