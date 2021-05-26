Letter to the Editor, Ayers

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleGuess what I found in my mailbox Saturday, the 2021 notice of inflated and unequal appraisal, from my favorite local administrative office, the Comanche Central Appraisal District. When I read said notice I was shocked, shocked to find that my tax appraisal increased $3,483, the Chief Appraiser has been promising this! So I fired up the old PC and did a little research, I found a new item listed under Property Improvement-Building; Description: SITEIMP, Type: RESIDENTIAL, State.

