One Fact GOPers Don’t Want Uncovered By 1/6 Commission Is How Trump Cued the Gallows Makers To Work On 12/19

One memory that will be seared in the American consciousness for some time to come, is that of a sitting president telling his disappointed supporters to march on the Capitol where the vote was being certified, because the vice president presiding over the ceremony that day had somehow betrayed the president and not “overturned the election” as he was told to. Cries of “Hang Mike Pence!” rang through the air as a group of armed rabble headed down the road to find Mike Pence — and they had the means at their disposal to hang him. The gallows had already been erected.