Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 7 Leaks Reveal More About UFOs & Abductions

Home » Fortnite Battle Royale » Interact With Bunker Jonesy’s Conspiracy Board Fortnite. Bunker Jonesy is a character in Fortnite Chapter 2: Season 7 and you can interact with his Conspiracy Board. With the release of the newest season of Fortnite Battle Royale, there are also new Fortnite Week 1 Legendary Challenges that you can undertake. One of these requires you to interact with Bunker Jonesy’s Conspiracy Board. However, to do that, you will first need to find where Bunker Jonesy and his conspiracy board are located. To save you time running around the island searching for him, we’ve put together this Interact With Bunker Jonesy’s Conspiracy Board Fortnite guide. In it, we will show you where to find Bunker Jonesy and his conspiracy board.