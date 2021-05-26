Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 7 Leaks Reveal More About UFOs & Abductions
Find out how UFO abduction will work at the tail-end of Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 6. Fortnite Battle Royale is about to suffer an alien invasion. Many leakers within the game’s Twitter scene have uncased what players should expect ahead of Chapter 2 - Season 7’s launch on June 8. Thus far, we’ve learned that information stemming from patch v16.50 points toward an alien invasion of sorts. Fortnite personalities such as AussieAntics and Loserfruit received mysterious packages, including a DVD and portable player which took fans on an even wilder ride. Now, details have begun surfacing about UFOs in-game that will randomly abduct players leading into next season.estnn.com