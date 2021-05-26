Help Wanted
Position: Branch Librarian at the Center Point Outpost Library. Seeking a friendly, creative and dynamic team member for our full – time position at this location. Job Summary: Provide friendly, enthusiastic, and helpful library services to patrons while working the circulation desk. This could include: checking materials in and out, handling customer accounts, money transactions, responding to customer inquiries by phone and in person, reference questions, reader’s advisory, technology assistance, circulation of materials, explain library rules and procedures, registering a new patron for a library card, fax, copy, scan, laminate, community room rentals, and if approved – perform notarizations. This position is responsible for coordinating, planning, and executing programs for children, teens and adults. A more detailed list of responsibilities will be attached to each application.www.theheraldrecord.com