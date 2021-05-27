Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Novartis and Molecular Partners announce start of EMPATHY clinical trial for ensovibep for the treatment of COVID-19

albuquerqueexpress.com
 2021-05-27

EMPATHY global multi-center Phase 2 - 3 study, recruiting patients with COVID-19 infection, aiming to prevent worsening symptoms and hospitalization. The study plans to enroll 2100 patients, with 400 patients to be enrolled into Phase 2, followed by 1700 patients in Phase 3. Novartis has been granted an option from...

www.albuquerqueexpress.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Novartis#Clinical Trial#Empathy#Zurich Schlieren#Moln#Eua#Group Head#Multispecific#Ensovibep
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
Country
India
News Break
Industry
News Break
FDA
News Break
Public Health
Country
Switzerland
Country
Brazil
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healthcontagionlive.com

Ivermectin to be Analyzed in UK Trial as Possible Covid-19 Treatment

The therapy is known to exhibit antiviral properties and reduce SARS-CoV-2 replication in laboratory studies. Ivermectin, a drug used to treat parasite infections in livestock and humans, is set to be investigated as a possible treatment for COVID-19 in a large United Kingdom study which is being conducted at the University of Oxford.
Public Healthonclive.com

FDA Grants Emergency Use Authorization to Tocilizumab for COVID-19

The FDA has issued an emergency use authorization for intravenous tocilizumab for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients who have been hospitalized, are receiving systemic corticosteroids, and require supplemental oxygen, noninvasive or invasive mechanical ventilation, or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation. The FDA has issued an emergency use authorization for intravenous...
Cancertargetedonc.com

IMpassion130 and KEYNOTE-355 Trials in Patients With Metastatic TNBC: Part 2

Hope Rugo, MD, continues to discuss key clinical trials affecting metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, including IMpassion131. Hope Rugo, MD: Both atezolizumab and pembrolizumab have accelerated approval from the FDA based on the data from the 2 trials we just discussed. When we try to decide which chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitor we should use, we base the clinical trials on our decision-making process. First, all women with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer should have testing for PD-L1 as soon as possible after their diagnosis. This testing can be done on any tumor sample that’s available. If it’s not feasible to obtain a metastatic tumor biopsy, send the archival sample from their early stage diagnosis.
Pharmaceuticalswtaq.com

NIH begins clinical trial testing COVID-19 vaccine in pregnant women

(Reuters) – The U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) said on Wednesday it had begun a study to evaluate the immune responses generated by COVID-19 vaccines in pregnant or postpartum women. Pregnant women are at higher risk of complications including premature birth, high blood pressure with organ failure risk, need...
MarketsPosted by
MarketWatch

Arcus stock jumps 19% after announcing it will move forward with trial for lung-cancer treatment

Shares of Arcus Biosciences Inc. gained 19.8% in trading on Thursday, the day after the company said its experimental lung-cancer PD-L1 treatment demonstrated clinical activity in an open-label, Phase 2 clinical study. Arcus did not release specific data but said the trial will continue. Gilead Sciences Inc. recently increased its stake in Arcus to 19.% from 13% and has the exclusive option to co-develop the drug, domvanalimab. Wall Street analysts still have some questions about the viability of the research. "Limited details cloud interpretation of just how promising or competitive the program looks thus far," RBC Capital Markets analyst Brian Abrahams wrote in a note to investors. However, SVB Leerink analysts say the data, though limited, bodes well for companies developing similar therapies, including Compugen Ltd. , iTeos Therapeutics Inc. , and Merck & Co. Inc. . Shares of Arcus are down 9.8% this year, while the broader S&P 500 is up 13.0%.
Public HealthPosted by
TheStreet

Senhwa Announces IND Submission To India's CDSCO Of A Phase II Clinical Study For Silmitasertib As A Potential COVID-19 Treatment

TAIPEI and SAN DIEGO, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Senhwa Biosciences, Inc. (TPEx: 6492), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing first-in-class therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, rare conditions, and novel coronaviruses, today announced that it has submitted an Investigational New Drug (IND) application to India's Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) to evaluate its investigational drug, Silmitasertib, for the treatment of COVID-19. The trial is a phase II multi-center, randomized-controlled interventional prospective study. It is designed to assess the safety, clinical benefit, and anti-viral activity of Silmitasertib in up to 50 patients hospitalized with COVID-19.
HealthPosted by
TheStreet

Editas Medicine Announces Enrollment Of The First Pediatric Cohort In The BRILLIANCE Clinical Trial Of EDIT-101 For The Treatment Of LCA10 Following IDMC Endorsement

IDMC endorsed proceeding with first pediatric cohort based on a review of clinical safety data from adult low-dose and adult mid-dose cohorts. Concurrently enrolling the adult high-dose cohort in the BRILLIANCE trial. Company plans to report initial EDIT-101 clinical data in September. CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --...
Medical & Biotechfirstwordpharma.com

Xentria Announces the Initiation of a Clinical Trial for XTMAB-16 for the Treatment of Sarcoidosis

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Xentria Inc., a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel biologics to address unmet clinical needs, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") has confirmed that the Company satisfactorily addressed all requirements and can proceed with initiation of the planned Phase 1 clinical trial of XTMAB-16. The trial will be conducted at Parexel Baltimore Early Phase Clinical Unit, Medstar Harbor Hospital, Baltimore, MD.
Medical & Biotechclinicaltrialsarena.com

Evergreen and ICON partner for Phase II Covid-19 drug trial

Evergreen Therapeutics Covid-19 drug candidate, EG-009A, will be trialled in a Phase II study after the company partnered with ICON on a clinical service agreement. EG-009A is designed to treat moderate to severe Covid-19 pneumonia and hinder cytokine release syndrome (CRS), the company noted. CRS is a key cause of...
Public Healthdailynewsen.com

US to Invest $3.2B treatments for COVID-19, Additional viruses

The new program will invest in"quickening things which are already in advance" to get COVID-19 but also would work to produce remedies for different viruses,'' said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country's leading infectious disease specialist. He declared the investment Thursday in a White House briefing. However he added,"vaccines certainly remain...
Industryfoxwilmington.com

Germany’s CureVac COVID-19 vaccine flops in clinical trial

Preliminary data behind German biopharmaceutical company CureVac’s COVID-19 mRNA vaccine candidate revealed a disappointing 47% efficacy against COVID-19 disease of any severity, and failed to meet statistical success criteria in a late-stage trial, sending stocks tanking. “In the unprecedented context of at least 13 variants circulating within the study population...
ScienceNIH Director's Blog

Ivermectin for Prevention and Treatment of COVID-19 Infection: A Systematic Review, Meta-analysis, and Trial Sequential Analysis to Inform Clinical Guidelines

Background: Repurposed medicines may have a role against the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The antiparasitic ivermectin, with antiviral and anti-inflammatory properties, has now been tested in numerous clinical trials. Areas of uncertainty: We assessed the efficacy of ivermectin treatment in reducing mortality, in secondary outcomes, and in chemoprophylaxis, among people with, or...
Medical & Biotechfirstwordpharma.com

Appili Therapeutics Inc. Expands PRESECO Clinical Trial of Avigan/Reeqonus for Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19 Patients into Mexico and Brazil

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Appili Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: APLI) (OTCQX: APLIF) (the "Company" or "Appili"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on drug development for infectious diseases, has added several clinical research sites in Mexico and Brazil to its Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating Avigan®/Reeqonus™ (favipiravir) as a potential oral therapy for patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19. The expansion into Mexico and Brazil will ensure a timely completion of this pivotal trial and reaffirm favipiravir as one of the most advanced oral COVID-19 antiviral candidates in development with top-line data expected in Q3 2021.
Scienceiit.edu

IITRI Helps Develop COVID-19 Therapy Scheduled to Advance to Clinical Trial

Since fall 2020 IIT Research Institute (IITRI) has performed preclinical efficacy and safety studies of several dozen novel agents designed to prevent or treat COVID-19—among them, an inhaled recombinant human protein to prevent COVID-19 infection. The inhaled therapy is now scheduled to advance to a clinical trial led by the National Institutes of Health this August in Germany.
Medical & BiotechBusiness Insider

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Regeneron COVID-19 Antibody Cocktail Data, FDA Nod For Mallinckrodt, Molecular Partners IPO

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours. (Biotech Stocks Hitting 52-week Highs June 15) Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) (announced an expansion to its scientific advisory board) Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) (announced positive results for Phase 1/2a wet age-related...