COVID Vaccine Recommended for Ages 12 and Older

By Submitted to the Herald Record
theheraldrecord.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCDC recommends everyone 12 years and older should get a COVID-19 vaccination to help protect against COVID-19. Widespread vaccination is a critical tool to help stop the pandemic. Getting your child or teen vaccinated can bring you one step closer to enjoying the activities you miss. Children 12 years and older are able to get the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine.

