Commentary: Why do Republicans oppose a commission to examine the Jan. 6 insurrection?

Austin American-Statesman
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleHistorically, after America suffers an attack like Pearl Harbor or 9/11, an independent commission is convened not only to help the country understand what happened, but also to prevent future attacks. Critical information has been gleaned from these commissions. For example, the 9/11 Commission found that in spite of the...

www.statesman.com
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Newsweek

GOP Sen. John Thune Confirms Senate Will Take 2-Week Recess Without Deal on Policing Bill

The Senate's No. 2 GOP leader John Thune confirmed the Senate will take a two-week recess without reaching a bipartisan deal on a policing bill. GOP negotiator Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina set a "June or bust" goal on reaching a deal on revamping policing practices and holding officers accountable over misconduct. President Joe Biden initially set a deadline for lawmakers on May 25, the date when George Floyd, who is Black, died after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin put a knee to his neck in 2020.
Congress & CourtsPOLITICO

Who gets a seat on Pelosi's Jan. 6 commission?

MUSICAL CHAIRS: House Democrats are plowing forward with creating a new select committee to investigate the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection, including the federal government’s response. Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) announced the plans yesterday, saying there are still “many questions” about that day. Your Huddle host has many questions about what...
Congress & CourtsNBC News

House Republicans to hold own hearing on Covid-19 origins

House Republicans plan to hold their own public hearing on the origins of Covid-19 next week, featuring "many respected doctors, scientists" and "members of Congress who've been investigating this on their own," House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., said Thursday. They lack subpoena power and don't have the ability to...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Officer asks McCarthy to denounce GOP remarks on Jan. 6 riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — A police officer who was injured in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection confronted House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy in a meeting on Friday, asking him to publicly denounce statements by GOP members who have voted against honoring police and downplayed the violence of the attack. Officer Michael...
Congress & CourtsPOLITICO

Pelosi and Manchin start to play chicken

Speaker NANCY PELOSI made two bits of news this morning at her weekly news conference:. — First, she officially endorsed the idea of a select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. The move allows the speaker to pack the investigation with her allies and keep control over the process, though she didn’t say exactly who would lead the charge. Those details will come later, but House Homeland Security Chairman BENNIE THOMPSON has been making a strong push for this position.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Haley courts Republicans after losing Trump's favor

Nikki Haley is seeking a course-correction after a falling out with Trump World earlier this year left her isolated from some top conservatives. The former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations will headline the Iowa GOP’s annual Lincoln Dinner in Des Moines on Thursday, the latest step in a months-long effort to rehabilitate her image in conservative circles after criticizing former President Trump over the Jan. 6 riot.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

GOP increasingly balks at calling Jan. 6 an insurrection

A growing number of Republican lawmakers are refusing to say that the Jan. 6 insurrection was actually an insurrection. Nearly two dozen GOP House members voted against legislation this week that would award Congressional Gold Medals to police officers who defended the Capitol that day, in part because it describes the mob of then-President Trump ’s supporters who were trying to stop Congress from ratifying the 2020 election results as “insurrectionists.”
Congress & CourtsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

21 House Republicans Voted Against Congressional Medals for Officers Who Defended Capitol Against Insurrection

Several Republican members of the House of Representatives voted Tuesday against awarding Congressional Gold Medals to law enforcement officers who responded to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol building, which threatened the lives of those same lawmakers and their colleagues. Though the measure passed by a huge margin with 406 votes, 21 Republicans voted against it. Some Republicans initially objected to the term “insurrectionist,” which was included in the resolution’s first version. In all, four Gold Medals will be printed: one for the Capitol Police, one for the Washington, D.C. police, one for the Smithsonian Institute, and one to be displayed in the Capitol. The 21 Republicans are: Reps. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), Thomas Massie (R-KY), Andy Harris (R-MD), Lance Gooden (R-TX), Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Louie Gohmert (R-TX), Michael Cloud (R-TX), Andrew S. Clyde (R-GA), Greg Steube (R-FL), Bob Good (R-VA) and John Rose (R-TN), Lauren Boebert (R-CO), Barry Moore (R-AL), Ralph Norman (R-SC), Matt Rosendale (R-MT), Chip Roy (R-TX), Paul Gosar (R-AZ), Warren Davidson (R-OH), Scott Perry (R-PA), Jody Hice (R-GA) and Mary Miller (R-IL).
POTUSWashington Times

Biden to NATO: Republican Party is 'vastly diminished' after Jan. 6

President Biden said Monday that he‘s assured NATO allies that the Republican party is “vastly diminished” and they need not fear a repeat of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. “The Republican Party is vastly diminished in numbers, the leadership of the Republican Party is fractured, and the...
Presidential ElectionKGO

Pro-Trump Republicans determined to oust GOP incumbents

For the GOP incumbents who broke with their party earlier this year by casting votes to impeach or convict Donald Trump for inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection, the former president looms large over their 2022 reelection campaigns, inspiring a slew of primary challengers determined to oust the Republicans who turned on the president.