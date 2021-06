The John Anson Ford Amphitheatre is a wonderful, intimate, 1,200 seat outdoor venue located in the Hollywood Hills. Founded in 1920, the Ford stage has been graced legends from all corners of the performing arts–from the Ramones to Pharoah Sanders to John Houseman, to name just a few. That said, it can both geographically and figuratively be said to operate in the shadow of the Hollywood Bowl. Up until now, anyway; the 2021 season is the most ambitious in recent memory. Now being programmed by the Los Angeles Philharmonic, the Ford’s calendar in every way rivals the Bowl’s.