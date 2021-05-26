newsbreak-logo
Doddridge County Community Foundation Supports Area Charities

By Submitted to the Herald Record
theheraldrecord.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Doddridge County Community Foundation (DCCF), an affiliate of the Parkersburg Area Community Foundation (PACF), recently announced its spring grant awards:. Doddridge County Starting Points Center – $1,800 to expand items available in the emergency food pantry to include fresh produce, dairy, meat, and frozen foods and to purchase an upright freezer and a refrigerator. The PACF provided an additional $5,700 in grant funding, for a total grant of $7,500.

