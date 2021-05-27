Lift For Life’s Danielle Price receives national charter school honor
Danielle Price, a Lift For Life Academy elementary school teacher, was one of five in the nation recently honored by the Association of American Educators (AAE). “Being at a charter school allows me the opportunity to meet each student’s individual needs by creating a classroom environment that is a reflection of my students, create innovative lessons, to be my authentic self and build confidence in students for them to become world-changers,” Price said.www.stlamerican.com