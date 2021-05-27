Cancel
Saint Louis, MO

Lift For Life’s Danielle Price receives national charter school honor

By Special to the American
St. Louis American
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDanielle Price, a Lift For Life Academy elementary school teacher, was one of five in the nation recently honored by the Association of American Educators (AAE). “Being at a charter school allows me the opportunity to meet each student’s individual needs by creating a classroom environment that is a reflection of my students, create innovative lessons, to be my authentic self and build confidence in students for them to become world-changers,” Price said.

www.stlamerican.com
