Richmond, VA

2705 Cheatham St, Richmond City, VA 23234

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis home is great for an investor, or someone looking for an opportunity to have a tenant pay a portion of their mortgage. Renter is month to month. This is a single family property, but has separated living areas. Contact agent for rental amounts. Don't miss out on this great opportunity. The two living areas in the rear are vacant and the front house is tenant occupied. Brand new roof was just put on the house. There is a covered patio area around the back and a shed.

Henrico County, VArichmondmagazine.com

Henrico’s Moon Shot

In a 2019 state of the county address, Henrico County Manager John Vithoulkas laid out an audacious principle that has guided the county for years. He recalled President John F. Kennedy’s 1962 challenge to the nation to put a man on the moon: “Not because it was easy, but because it was hard.
Richmond, VARichmondBizSense

Historic Linden Row outlier begins new chapter as apartments

After years in the shadow of Linden Row Inn, the last of the original Linden Row homes not included in the hotel is getting ready to be reintroduced to society. Douglas Development is finishing up an apartment conversion of the house at 114 E. Franklin St., the easternmost of the mid-19th century rowhomes that make up the historic Linden Row block.
Virginia StatePosted by
Virginian-Pilot

Fort Wool, Mt. Calvary cemetery in Portsmouth make this year’s roster of the most endangered historic places in Virginia

Fort Wool in the Hampton Roads Harbor made ths year’s list of the most endangered historic places in Virginia because deferred maintenance now threatens the pre-Civil War landmark. So did Mount Calvary Cemetery Complex in Portsmouth, which is losing its fight with constant flooding. Most of what were once known as “Green Book” sites in Hampton Roads are gone. These were Black-owned and ...
Richmond, VARichmondBizSense

The Agenda: Local government briefs for 5.17.21

TOD zonings, Southern States silos project on city planning agenda. The Richmond Planning Commission meets at 1:30 p.m. Monday. Full agenda here. Business on the agenda includes two requests for rezoning to TOD-1 Transit-Oriented Nodal District. WVS Cos. seeks the zoning for a site it owns at 4401 E. Main St., where it’s planning a six-story mixed-use building with 203 apartments. TOD also is sought by 1801 E Main LLC for a half-acre plot at 1801 E. Main St., which it purchased in November.
Richmond, VAwina.com

Gas prices stabilize as tight supply continues this week

RICHMOND (WINA) – Triple-A MidAtlantic reports gas prices have leveled out in Virginia with regular unleaded average 2.94-a-gallon, and says the Southeast will continue experiencing tight supply this week as terminals and gas stations are refilled. Triple-A reports gas prices are up 18-cents from a week ago as drivers lined up at gas pumps at stations fortunate enough at times to have fuel.
Virginia StateWTOP

Bob & Edith’s diner opening 6th Virginia location

A family owned diner with roots in Virginia dating back to 1969 will open a sixth location in Old Town Alexandria this year. Second generation owner Greg Bolton, along with his two children Tammy and Chris Bolton, will open Bob & Edith’s 24-hours, 7-days-a-week restaurant at 1743 King Street this fall.
Virginia StatePosted by
Alexandra Tsuneta

Virginia COVID-19 Update, Many Restrictions Eased

In Virginia, many COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted and eased. Gov. Ralph Northam has lifted many COVID-19 restrictions and Virginians are now free to gather much like they were able to prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, we must remember that many people are not able to get vaccinated (chronically ill, etc) and we should still continue to mask and protect others from a potentially fatal virus.
Richmond, VArichmondmagazine.com

River City Roundup

There’s music in the air and in the pods at Brown’s Island, farmers markets are open, Shakespeare’s online, and it’s time for an art-related stroll in the Fan. Have a great week!. A Toast to the People. The long-running concert series Friday Cheers is back for its second show this...
Richmond, VAWDBJ7.com

VA House to return to in-person sessions at Capitol

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia House of Delegates is ready to return to in-person session after the lapse during the pandemic, Speaker of the House of Delegates Eileen Filler-Corn announced Monday. “Over the past year Virginians have shown commitment and resolve to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus...
Richmond, VAtmpresale.com

Dashboard Confessional in Richmond, VA – presale code

The Dashboard Confessional pre-sale code everyone has been looking for is finally here! This is a great chance for you to buy tickets to see Dashboard Confessional before they go on sale. If you don’t acquire your tickets to Dashboard Confessional’s show in Richmond, VA during this presale you might...
Virginia StateCommercial Observer

Driftwood Capital Acquires Hyatt Regency Fairfax Hotel in Virginia

Driftwood Capital, a Miami-based real estate investment company, has acquired the Hyatt Regency Fairfax, a 316-key hotel in Fairfax, Va., and will rebrand the property as a Hilton to be managed by Driftwood Hospitality Management. A joint venture between Songy Highroads and the Carlyle Group, which refinanced the property in...
Virginia StateWDBJ7.com

Virginia revenues climb, but inflation a growing concern

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s top finance official says there is positive news in the state’s latest economic reports, but also cause for concern. On Monday, Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne noted state revenues were up more than 40 percent in April over the same period a year ago. And...
Virginia StateNBC12

Virginia hospitals rank 4th in nation for safety

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia hospitals have earned places on several rankings, including fourth in the country for hospital safety. A dozen hospitals earned spots on the Healthgrades’ 2021 list of America’s 250 Best Hospitals, and another 16 were named 2021 Patient Safety Excellence Award winners. Seven of the state’s hospitals also earned the 2021 Healthgrades Outstanding Patient Experience Award.
Virginia Staterestonnow.com

Primary battle for the 86th House District showcases a new Virginia

Virginia’s political transformation over the past decade can be summed up by the arc of the 86th House District. 10 years ago, former Herndon mayor and Republican Tom Rust was reelected for a sixth term, running unopposed in both the primary and general elections. Two years later, Jennifer Boysko fell just 54 votes shy of ousting Rust, and in 2015, she turned the district blue after he opted not to seek reelection.