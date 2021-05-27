2705 Cheatham St, Richmond City, VA 23234

This home is great for an investor, or someone looking for an opportunity to have a tenant pay a portion of their mortgage. Renter is month to month. This is a single family property, but has separated living areas. Contact agent for rental amounts. Don't miss out on this great opportunity. The two living areas in the rear are vacant and the front house is tenant occupied. Brand new roof was just put on the house. There is a covered patio area around the back and a shed.