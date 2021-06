The Big Lie isn’t going away and I keep wondering, in light of new voter restriction laws, how exactly would voter fraud would occur?. I was a poll worker for many years. At the polls, every voter is ID’d and checked off on the electronic voting list, which, by the way, is not connected to the internet. Once your ballot is cast, your name is ineligible for voting again in that election. After entering the paper vote into the counting machine, an automatic tally is made, like on a cash register roll. That roll then has to match the actual paper ballots at the end of the day. All of it is SEALED and verified by two voting judges like I was, and then transported to the central office for counting. The chain of custody is the same as practiced by police investigations.