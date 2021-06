These magnetic shoe laces are printed in two pieces for each shoe. The parts are sticking together by using a small hook and a magnet. While there are already many designs on Thingiverse most of them are quite massive in size and won’t fit shoes with only little space for the laces. This is why I designed these magnetic laces which will fit better in that situation. The width of the parts when “connected” is only 18 mm. The distance required between the wholes on both sides is ~10-15 mm. Distances between two holes on one shoe side is ~20mm.