MLB

Dodgers' Trevor Bauer: Suffers loss despite quality start

CBS Sports
 13 days ago

Bauer (5-3) was charged with the loss against Houston on Wednesday, pitching six innings and allowing two runs on four hits and four walks while striking out three. Bauer wasn't in peak form Wednesday -- his four walks tied a season high and his three strikeouts were easily a season low -- but he gutted out six innings and kept the Dodgers within striking range. The right-hander threw 100 pitches -- only 56 of which were strikes -- and induced 13 swings-and-misses. Bauer has registered three straight quality starts and is tied for the MLB lead with nine such performances this season. He'll carry a superb 2.07 ERA into his next start, which is expected to come at home against the Cardinals early next week.

www.cbssports.com
Person
Trevor Bauer
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
