Astros' Luis Garcia: Stifles Dodgers for third win

 12 days ago

Garcia (3-3) earned the win over the Dodgers on Wednesday, pitching six innings and allowing one unearned run on two hits and one walk while striking out seven. The right-hander kept the National League's top-scoring team almost entirely at bay, allowing only an unearned run -- caused in part by his own error -- in the third inning. Garcia didn't allow any extra-base hits and issued just one free pass over his seven superb frames. He has yet to allow more than three runs in any appearance this season, helping him log a solid 2.93 overall ERA. Garcia will look to extend his current personal three-game win streak in his next start, which is expected to come against Boston early next week.

