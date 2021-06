Pineiro (groin) agreed to terms on a one-year contract with the Colts on Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Pineiro spent the entire 2020 campaign on injured reserve, but had it not been for Cairo Santos' emergence in Chicago, it seems as though he could have been activated mid-season. Though he's now healthy, it doesn't seem likely that Pineiro will have many opportunities to dethrone Rodrigo Blankenship as the Colts' top kicker this offseason.