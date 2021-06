It is hard to believe the first half of the year is almost over. But what a journey! We are just getting started with all the cool capabilities and enhancements to SAS Viya. In the latest release, we’ll show you how the new chatbot SDK provides easy ways to include elements that interact with SAS Conversation Designer. and have your chatbot up and running in a web application. You’ll also see how interactive modeling capabilities are enhanced with eight new diagnostic plots and tables, new metrics to indicate the relevancy of a text categorization result, and improvements to model performance monitoring capabilities.