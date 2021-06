Use Case: I have iPhones deployed to nurses who misplace them often. It'd be very helpful to be able to have Find Device play a sound for them to help them track devices down. The problem is that I use DEP, so they don't get Hub installed. I could install it, but hub usually prompts for ID information and I don't want users being able to play with anything really.I'd like an application that I can use to make sound for the user, that they can't get into any trouble with. Anyone aware of an app that would work for this use case?