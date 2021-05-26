Witness details attack on airplane that left from Sacramento; Southwest flight attendant loses 2 teeth

Witnesses say after authorities charged a 28-year-old woman with a ferrony battery in an attack on a plane leaving Sacramento, where a flight attendant lost two teeth and suffered other facial injuries. The uncontrollable behavior of airline passengers and the chairman of the flight attendant union have come to demand more Federal Air Marshal Service staff on planes. “Unfortunately, this is just one of many things,” said union president Linmont Gomery. She said there were 477 cases of “illegal activity” by passengers on southwestern planes between April 8th and May 15th. The incident took place on a Sunday morning flight from Sacramento to San Diego. Police at the Port of San Diego said Tuesday that they had arrested Vyvianna Quinonez and charged her with a battery to seriously injure her. “Passengers repeatedly ignored standard in-flight instructions and suffered verbal and physical abuse during landing,” said Southwest spokesman Chris Mainz. Dr. Susan Stydam Gillen, a passenger sitting in front of the plane, told KCRA3 that he turned around to see the suspect step out of his seat, hit a female flight attendant, and have his face bloody. .. No one intervened to help the flight attendants. “How many times do you see a video where people are beaten and everyone is watching it on their cell phones and taking a video? But no one intervened to stop it,” she said. “What’s wrong with people?” Gillen, who shared a video showing Kinones being pulled away from the plane, seems to be traveling with Kinones, both acting. He said he didn’t seem to wake up. Identified. Paramedics took her to the hospital for treatment, and she was later released. Southwest Airlines announced on Monday that it had taken a friend to San Diego. The Federal Aviation Administration said it reported 2,500 cases of uncontrollable passengers this year, including 1,900 cases that refused to wear face masks required by federal regulations. The FAA has provided these figures as it has announced that it is seeking a total of $ 54,500 in civil penalties for five passengers, from refusing to wear masks to attacking flight attendants. “Montgomery said in an interview.” People seem to be more angry. Compliance seems to be more difficult when asked to do something. “Southwest and most airlines are unhappy travelers. Train flight attendants to relieve tensions with. Montgomery said these tactics were less effective and a few passengers were bold in challenging the powers of the crew, and Montgomery, chairman of the Transport Union’s local 556, said on weekend attacks. I wrote it in a letter to Southwestern CEO Gary. Kelly. Montgomery urged Kelly to work with federal authorities to increase the number of Federal Air Marshal Service on flights and ban passengers who violate the rules instead of taking them on another flight. Flight attendants said they were concerned about Southwest Airlines’ plans to resume sales of alcohol on board. Many recent incidents that have attracted the attention of the FAA, involving passengers who were drinking. — KCRA contributed to the report.