Would you like a side of K-pop disappointment with that new BTS Meal from McDonald's?

By Michael Ordoña
msn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMillions of fans already think the men of BTS are a snack. Now they're a meal. From somewhere in the cosmic nexus of K-pop and fast food, the BTS Meal is available starting today at McDonald's restaurants across America (and 10 other countries, but not yet in the band's native South Korea). However, its lack of the purple BTS-specific packaging found in other countries is disappointing some fans Stateside.

RestaurantsNME

McDonald’s BTS meal launch postponed in Singapore

McDonald’s has postponed the Singapore launch of its highly anticipated BTS meal. The news was shared via McDonald’s Singapore’s social media pages yesterday (Monday, May 24). Per the announcement, the BTS meal will now launch on June 21 instead of this Thursday, May 27. The delay is attributed to Singapore’s...
Celebritiesbalitangamerica.tv

Fil-Am BTS fans celebrate pop group’s new McDonald’s collab

Less than a week after dropping their latest single “Butter”, global music phenomenon BTS gives their fans another treat as their limited meal at fast food giant Mcdonald’s finally goes on sale. We speak with Fil-Am members of the BTS fandom about what the group’s growing worldwide presence means for them.
CelebritiesPosted by
Newsweek

BTS McDonald's Meal Release Date, Menu and is There a Toy?

The release of BTS' highly-anticipated McDonald's collaboration is around the corner. The popular K-pop group, consisting of Jimin, Jungkook, Jin, J-Hope, RM, V and Suga, has teamed up with the fast food giant to create a special "BTS Meal". "BTS is taking over the world, and soon they'll be taking...
RecipesStreet.Com

McDonald's Strikes Up the Marketing Band With BTS Meal

McDonald's (MCD) - Get Report marketing once again turns to music, as the chain on Wednesday introduces a meal and merchandise in a collaboration with the popular seven-member South Korean boy band BTS, the company said. McDonald's initially had said in April that the South Korean pop sensation would be...
MusicThe Drum

The K-pop playbook: inside McDonald’s ‘Famous Order’ collab with BTS

When McDonald’s announced ‘The BTS Meal’ back in April, the ‘Famous Order’ launch blew up on social media – trending number one in the US and number two globally. At this point, Jennifer Healan, vice-president US marketing, brand content and engagement, knew McDonald’s was “on to something very positive”, admitting that while it had success with the Travis Scott and J Balvin launch, the reaction was “not to the scale of BTS”.
Restaurantsdailyhive.com

BTS fans react to getting McDonald's collab meals in regular packaging

It’s a big day for fast food fans and boy band lovers alike: McDonald’s has launched its BTS official band meal in select countries. BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, is a popular seven-member South Korean boy band. McDonald’s customers across Canada and the US can now order the highly anticipated meal for themselves.
Celebritiesallkpop.com

McDonald's premieres BTS' commercial for 'The BTS Meal'

McDonald's has premiered BTS' commercial for 'The BTS Meal'!. The BTS x McDonald's collaboration meal officially launched on May 26, and the international fast food chain has now released the commercial featuring the Big Hit Music group themselves. 'The BTS Meal' consists of a 10-piece Chicken McNugget order, a medium...
TV Showsdexerto.com

ReviewBrah gives highly-anticipated review of BTS McDonald’s meal

McDonald’s has just launched its new specialty meal, the BTS Meal, and K-pop fans from around the world are hungry for ReviewBrah’s verdict. BTS are one the most popular boy bands in the entire world, with their success and fandom continuing to break new records each year. From numerous merchandise deals to appearing in various film and TV shows, there’s no denying how impactful the Bangtan Boys have been to the South Korean pop industry. While BTS are currently celebrating the band’s release of their latest song, many fans will be wanting to get their hands on McDonald’s exclusive BTS Meal.
Restaurantsava360.com

New BTS meal available at McDonald’s outlets across Canada

A BTS-inspired McDonald’s meal has arrived at locations across Canada. The meal consists of 10-piece chicken nuggets, fries, a drink coupled with limited-edition Sweet Chili and Cajun dipping sauces, which were previously only available at South Korean McDonald’s outlets. The meal is packed in punchy purple branding, rather than the...
RestaurantsPosted by
PennLive.com

BTS meal drops today at central Pa. McDonald’s restaurants

BTS pop music stars have a favorite meal at McDonald’s and starting today you can enjoy it, too. The band’s order, according to McDonald’s, includes a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium french fries, medium Coke and - for the first time in the United States - “Sweet Chili and Cajun dipping sauces inspired by popular recipes from McDonald’s South Korea.”
RestaurantsThe Takeout

Is the new McDonald’s BTS Meal collab “Dynamite”?

McDonald’s celebrity collaboration meals show no sign of slowing down. First there was Travis Scott’s collab, which consisted of a Sprite and a Quarter Pounder meal with cheese, bacon, and lettuce (and a side of barbecue sauce with the fries). This meal killed it at the drive-thru. Then there was J. Balvin’s meal, which was a Big Mac sans pickles, fries with ketchup, and an Oreo McFlurry, which, let’s be real, sounds completely phoned in (Big Mac, no pickles?!). And today, McDonald’s collaboration with hugely popular Korean boy band BTS dropped nationwide.