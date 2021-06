Ethereum rivals like Polkadot, Solana, and Binance Smart Chain would also seem ready to gain. However, as Polygon is a sidechain that works in conjunction with Ethereum, it benefits from Ethereum’s dominating network effects and thus holds an edge over blockchains that seek to replace the market-leading giant. Perhaps that’s why tokens powering Ethereum rivals Polkadot, Solana, and Binance Smart Chain suffered double-digit losses in May even as MATIC extended a four-month run of gains. A recent string of flash loan attacks on products built on the Binance Smart Chain likely didn’t help the reputation of the would-be Ethereum dethroners either.