Cryptocurrency : How and where to buy Polygon (MATIC) after Wednesday’s bullish surge
The price of Polygon MATIC / USD surged Wednesday morning, in part due to the cryptocurrency’s new sponsor: billionaire tech investor Mark Cuban. Polygon’s official Twitter account confirmed its listing as a Mark Cuban portfolio company, although specific financial details were not disclosed. The owner of Shark Tank and Dallas Maverick said he is a Polygon user and finds himself “using it more and more.”www.explica.co