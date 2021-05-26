newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Cryptocurrency : How and where to buy Polygon (MATIC) after Wednesday’s bullish surge

By Explica .co
explica.co
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe price of Polygon MATIC / USD surged Wednesday morning, in part due to the cryptocurrency’s new sponsor: billionaire tech investor Mark Cuban. Polygon’s official Twitter account confirmed its listing as a Mark Cuban portfolio company, although specific financial details were not disclosed. The owner of Shark Tank and Dallas Maverick said he is a Polygon user and finds himself “using it more and more.”

www.explica.co
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrencies#Cryptocurrency#Sovereign#Stock Investors#Retail Investors#Potential Investors#Tech Investors#Polygon Matic Usd#Cuban#Shark Tank#Invezz#Etoro#Plus500#Fintech Company#The London Stock Exchange#Matic Network#Ux#Buying Matic#Fintech Brokers#Tech Savvy Investors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Crypto
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Markets
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Market Analysis
Related
Stockssecurities.io

How to Buy Numeraire (NMR)

Securities.io is committed to rigorous editorial standards. We may receive compensation when you click on links to products we review. Please view our affiliate disclosure. Trading involves risk which may result in the loss of capital. Numeraire enables any individual or enterprise to build machine learning models to predict the...
Stockssecurities.io

Investing in Polygon (MATIC) – Everything You Need to Know

Securities.io is committed to rigorous editorial standards. We may receive compensation when you click on links to products we review. Please view our affiliate disclosure. Trading involves risk which may result in the loss of capital. What is Polygon?. Polygon, formerly known as Matic, is a framework to build Ethereum...
Stocksbrytfmonline.com

Matic drops 16% even after it’s listed on the Google platform

The Polygon blockchain community last Friday (28) celebrated its listing on Google BigQuery. But the price Matic, The network’s local currency, is down 16% in the past 24 hours after the event. Matic It is a currency that has attracted the attention of many cryptocurrency investors around the world in...
Marketssecurities.io

How to Buy WInkLink (WIN)

Securities.io is committed to rigorous editorial standards. We may receive compensation when you click on links to products we review. Please view our affiliate disclosure. Trading involves risk which may result in the loss of capital. Blockchains are currently unable to use APIs (Application Programming Interface) and instead must use...
Stockscryptofinancialtimes.com

Down 10% In One Day, Ethereum Exchange Inflows Skyrocket

Ethereum has followed Bitcoin‘s trajectory and has registered a new 10% correction in the daily chart. The top cryptocurrencies have suffered for the past week. Fear and uncertainty seem to be driving market participants. At the time of writing, ETH trades at $2,270 with red across all charts. The cryptocurrency...
Marketssecurities.io

How to Buy Injective Protocol (INJ)

Securities.io is committed to rigorous editorial standards. We may receive compensation when you click on links to products we review. Please view our affiliate disclosure. Trading involves risk which may result in the loss of capital. Injective Protocol is designed to offer traders unparalleled access to decentralized derivatives markets. Smart...
Marketsvia.news

Bitcoin Cash Cryptocurrency Drops By 43% In The Last 14 Days

Bitcoin Cash (BCH-USD) Cryptocurrency is currently on bearish momentum by 43.93% in the last 14 days. At 00:41 EST on Sunday, 30 May, Bitcoin Cash (BCH-USD) is at $659.15. Bitcoin Cash’s current value is at $659.15 which is 82.85% below its all time high of $3785.82 at Wednesday, 20 December.
StocksCoinTelegraph

3 reasons why Polygon (MATIC) outperformed Bitcoin and major cryptos this week

Polygon (MATIC) is on a tear. In the past seven days, it has gained 35% in the past seven days, outperformed every major cryptocurrency apart from Uniswap. There are several big reasons behind the strong uptrend of MATIC, including the growing hype around Polygon, Google BigQuery announcement, and Mark Cuban's investment.
Stockssecurities.io

How to Buy Augur (REP)

Securities.io is committed to rigorous editorial standards. We may receive compensation when you click on links to products we review. Please view our affiliate disclosure. Trading involves risk which may result in the loss of capital. Augur is a completely decentralized betting platform that unlike most competitors enables the placing...
Marketssecurities.io

How to Buy Steem (STEEM)

Securities.io is committed to rigorous editorial standards. We may receive compensation when you click on links to products we review. Please view our affiliate disclosure. Trading involves risk which may result in the loss of capital. Steem is a content distribution platform that enables content creators to be compensated for...
StocksNASDAQ

What The Meme Stock Surge Says About Equity Markets Today

It’s like January all over again: The so-called “meme stocks” are soaring once again. On Wednesday, Gamestop (GME) increased 16%, reaching price levels not seen since March. The video game retailer climbed another 5% Thursday, as its stock eclipsed $250. Earlier this month, Gamestop was priced at just $162. AMC Entertainment (AMC) has had an even better week. On Wednesday, AMC popped by nearly 19%. Then on Thursday, it skyrocketed 35% to over $26. The movie theatre chain (which nearly filed for bankruptcy earlier in the year but instead raised more equity on the wave of retail enthusiasm) has doubled in value just this week.
Marketsthecoinshark.net

The Most Popular Cryptocurrencies Among Investors in 24 Hours

We have compiled the top-7 assets on the indicator of daily trading volume. Here's the list we got according to CoinMarketCap. At the time of writing, the price of BTC is $36,995. Volume(24h) is $49.5 billion Despite the protracted correction period, which began in April and led to a 50% drop in value, investor activity does not fall. So Bitcoin is still the most popular cryptocurrency for investment and trading.
RetailNBC San Diego

Here's How Some Traders Are Playing Retail Investing and Fintech

Retail investing app Acorns is going public. The company said Thursday it will make its market debut via a special purpose acquisition company merger with Pioneer Merger Group. Acorns is in an increasingly crowded retail investing and finance field, alongside Robinhood, no- and low-fee brokers TD Ameritrade and E-Trade and...
Stocksfinbold.com

Polygon: Why MATIC is well poised to break into the top 5

In the last 15 months, cryptocurrencies have gained massive traction primarily driven by institutional investments and widespread adoption. While Bitcoin touched a record high of $64,863 last month, several other digital currencies have outpaced the former since March 2020. One such cryptocurrency rising in popularity is Polygon (MATIC), the 15th...
Stockspennystocks.com

Best Penny Stocks to Buy Now? 3 Cryptocurrency Companies To Watch

Penny Stocks to Watch With Ties to Crypto, Bitcoin (BTC), and Blockchain. With crypto and penny stocks back in focus, which companies are investors watching? Well, first we have to consider the different areas of blockchain, crypto, and penny stocks, to decide where you may want to invest. The most...
Marketscryptofinancialtimes.com

MATIC Coin: What’s Next After Polygon’s Meteoric Rise?

Look around you — the cryptocurrency market is crashing (which was exactly what I said would happen) and newbie crypto speculators are getting their first abrupt spanking after being spoiled for far too long with far too little to actually warrant said spoils. Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) plummeted 20%-plus in the past...
Marketscryptopotato.com

Crypto Price Analysis & Overview May 28th: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Cardano, & Polygon (MATIC)

It was another tough week in the cryptocurrency market where almost everything is trading in the red. Here’s how some of the major coins performed over the past seven days:. Bitcoin is down by a total of 10.3% over the past seven days of trading as it currently sits around $36,000. The cryptocurrency had spiked as low as $31,185 (downside 1.618 Fib Extension) on Sunday, but the buyers managed to close the daily candle at $34,760 (downside 1.414 Fib Extension).
Currencieswmleader.com

How to Buy Ripple (XRP) Cryptocurrency

Ripple, or XRP, is both a cryptocurrency and a platform. Technically, Ripple is the name of the company and network, and XRP is the cryptocurrency. The Ripple platform is an open-source protocol designed to allow fast and cheap digital transactions. Understanding Ripple. Ripple has made a name for itself, and...