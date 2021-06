Sneaker resale makes some sense, sure, in so far as limited numbers of covetable kicks mean that there just aren't enough shoes to go around, driving up the price. But Oreos and app invites? Crazy. Still, if someone's willing to pay scalper prices, there's always going to be a reseller in the wings. On today's edition of who's buying what for how much??, we have actual Home Depot buckets, being flipped at boutiques across Japan.