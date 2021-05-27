National Rural News May 27

This text appeared within the July/August 2021 subject of Uncover journal as “A New Ant in City.” Subscribe for extra tales like these. The work of discovering and classifying new species — taxonomy — exhibits a powerful regional bias. As Jack Longino, a biologist on the College of Utah, describes it, many of the species native to Europe and North America have already got been found. So, most trendy taxonomists, regardless of the place they’re from, are likely to conduct their analysis in tropical climates, the place the less-studied landscapes home a better range of organisms. Longino himself has spent most of his profession touring to the rainforests of Central America. Trying to find ants nesting in useless wooden, he has discovered over 100 new species. However when Longino found a brand new ant species, Strumigenys ananeotes, in the summertime of 2018, the true shock wasn’t that he discovered it a lot as the place he discovered it: at residence in his personal yard.