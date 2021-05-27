Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

National Rural News May 27

By Rural News
2gb.com
 22 days ago

In today’s National Rural News, crisis call for mouse bait rebate, grain growers waiting on autumn break, river communities seeking certainty over flood plain harvesting, plus the latest from the markets and more. Download this podcast here.

www.2gb.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Rural News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
News Break
Podcast
Related
Agriculturedtnpf.com

2021 U.S. Spring Wheat Yield

The 2021 U.S. spring wheat crop already rated as one of the worst ever continues to suffer under relentless heat and limited rainfall. It was interesting to note that North Dakota corn, soybean and spring wheat ratings went down last week even though this state probably had the best rains of any in the Corn Belt and this shows just how dry soils are.
Agriculturetsln.com

Drought Creating Forage Shortage

The majority of livestock producers in North Dakota are faced with forage shortages due to drought. Currently 99% of the state is experiencing some level of drought, with 18% and 49% categorized as being in exceptional (D4) and extreme (D3) drought, respectively. “Unfortunately, the window for forage production is closing,”...
AgriculturePosted by
TheSpoon

InnerPlant Raises $5.65M to Turn Plants Into “Living Sensors” and Mitigate Crop Loss

Agtech company InnerPlant, which is changing plant DNA to create “living sensors” that mitigate crop loss, has raised $5.65 million in pre-seed and seed funding, according to an official announcement sent to The Spoon. The round was led by MS&AD Ventures, the investment arm of Japan’s MS&AD Insurance Group. Bee Partners, Up West, and TAU Ventures also participated in the round.
Agricultureagupdate.com

Wheat benefits crop rotations

The United States grows a lot of corn and soybeans. Some researchers think it’s a good idea to add wheat into that mix. A new study shows that including wheat once every four years in rotations with corn and soybean can have many benefits. The research was recently published in Agronomy Journal.
AgriculturePosted by
Big Country News

USDA Reminds Producers to File Crop Acreage Reports

WASHINGTON - The USDA is reminding agricultural producers who have not yet completed their crop acreage reports after planting that they should make an appointment with their local Farm Service Agency (FSA) office before the applicable deadline. July 15 is a major deadline for most crops, but acreage reporting deadlines vary by county and by crop.
Agriculturerrfn.com

Rural Perspectives

The heat and lack of moisture are taking a toll on crops in North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota. That has farmers are fine tuning their marketing plans with the ongoing drought conditions in parts of the Northern Plains. While crop prices are attractive, it is hard to devise a marketing plan during drought. AgCountry Farm Credit Services marketing education specialist Katie Tangen says farmers will have to decide what that crop’s potential will be after this heat streak. Hear more from Tangen in the latest Rural Perspectives podcast.
Agriculturethepigsite.com

Additional pandemic aid is available for US farmers

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced additional aid to agricultural producers and businesses as part of the USDA Pandemic Assistance for Producers initiative. Earlier this year, Secretary Vilsack announced plans to use available pandemic assistance funds to address a number of gaps and disparities in previous rounds of aid. As part of the Pandemic Assistance initiative announced in March, USDA pledged to continue Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP) payments and to provide aid to producers and businesses left behind. Implementation of the assistance announced this week will continue within 60 days to include support to timber harvesters, biofuels, dairy farmers and processors, livestock farmers and contract growers of poultry, assistance for organic cost share, and grants for PPE.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Vilsack calls out farmers suing to block debt relief for minority farmers

Lawsuits to block $4 billion in loan forgiveness for minority farmers show a lack of historical awareness, said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack at the BIO online convention on Wednesday. “It’s a wonder where those farmers were over the last 100 years, when their Black counterparts were being discriminated against and didn’t hear a peep from white farmers about how unfortunate that circumstance was.”
Eau Claire, WIWEAU-TV 13

Ag Secretary announces more financial aid for farmers impacted by the pandemic

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced this week more financial aid is going to certain areas of agriculture because of ongoing financial stress caused by the Coronavirus pandemic. Vilsack said the aid would deal with a number of gaps and disparities in previous rounds of financial aid. Included in this latest round of help will be timber harvesters, biofuels producers, dairy farmers and processors, livestock farmers, contract poultry growers as well as assistance for organic cost sharing. For various areas of the dairy industry it looks like about $1 billion will be made available through this new initiative.
Agriculturehoards.com

Lafayette Ag Stewardship Alliance sees soil health improve with no-till

The information below has been supplied by dairy marketers and other industry organizations. It has not been edited, verified or endorsed by Hoard’s Dairyman. Jason Rowe decided to implement no-till on his farming acres because the soil health needed improvement and it was economically beneficial. “I work full time, so...
Bismarck, NDnd.gov

Burgum urges USDA Secretary Vilsack to provide flexibility in use of CRP acres to help North Dakota ranchers battling drought conditions

BISMARCK, N.D. – In a video call today, Gov. Doug Burgum urged U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack to provide additional flexibility with Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) acres for North Dakota ranchers who are dealing with reduced feed availability due to extreme drought conditions across North Dakota. The governor’s...
Agriculturegloballandscapesforum.org

Nature-Based Solutions in Agriculture: Sustainable Management and Conservation of Land, Water, and Biodiversity

In recent years, considerable progress has been made in the area of Nature-based Solutions (NbS) that improve ecosystem functions of environments and landscapes affected by agricultural practices and land degradation, while enhancing livelihoods and other social and cultural functions. This has opened up a portfolio of NbS options that offer a pragmatic way forward for simultaneously addressing conservation, climate and socioeconomic objectives while maintaining healthy and productive agricultural systems.
BusinessWFMZ-TV Online

National May job reports show mixed signs for economic recovery

President Joe Biden says the latest jobs reports shows the nation's economy improving, the economic recovery moving along. "The unemployment rate is now below 6% for the first time since the pandemic hit," noted President Biden. The Labor Department said U.S. employers added 559,000 jobs this month in May, up...
Agricultureagupdate.com

Healthy crops need happy soil

“If soil’s not happy, nobody’s happy,” Jon Stika says. The North Dakota State University research technician talked soil health at a webinar hosted by the Land Stewardship Project. “It’s more difficult for people to recognize that their soil isn’t functioning the way it should, that it has been degraded, and...
Juneau County, WIWiscnews.com

Rural landowners webinar series offered

University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension offices in Adams, Green Lake, and Juneau counties will offer a series of four virtual meetings for landowners who rent land or landowners who are thinking about renting their land out. This series will help to understand the soil, how to protect it, how to develop a lease agreement with the renter to make sure it stays protected and get exposed to possible resources from your local conservation and FSA offices. These meetings are open to all, but pre-registration is required. To register, visit https://go.wisc.edu/1384s0. For more information or assistance with registering, call the Juneau County office at 608-847-9329.
Wildlifenewpaper24.com

This Scientist Found an Ant Species in His Personal Yard – NEWPAPER24

This text appeared within the July/August 2021 subject of Uncover journal as “A New Ant in City.” Subscribe for extra tales like these. The work of discovering and classifying new species — taxonomy — exhibits a powerful regional bias. As Jack Longino, a biologist on the College of Utah, describes it, many of the species native to Europe and North America have already got been found. So, most trendy taxonomists, regardless of the place they’re from, are likely to conduct their analysis in tropical climates, the place the less-studied landscapes home a better range of organisms. Longino himself has spent most of his profession touring to the rainforests of Central America. Trying to find ants nesting in useless wooden, he has discovered over 100 new species. However when Longino found a brand new ant species, Strumigenys ananeotes, in the summertime of 2018, the true shock wasn’t that he discovered it a lot as the place he discovered it: at residence in his personal yard.
Hutchinson, KSPosted by
Hutch Post

Wheat harvest progressing quickly

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The wheat harvest is in full swing in Reno County. The hot and dry weather is getting farmers in the fields as cutting has quickly pushed northward. At the farmers Co-Op in Pretty Prairie about 170,000 bushels have been taken in. Test weights are running from 62-65 pounds per bushel and moisture of 9-10%.
EnvironmentPosted by
ScienceAlert

UN Report Warns There's a Different Type of 'Pandemic' Coming For The World

Thousands of years of history tell us drought is nothing new. Sometimes we prevail. Often we don't. A bleak look into the future tells us we've seen nothing yet, with a mix of shifting climates, poor water management practices, and growing population densities promising a 'pandemic' of catastrophic droughts awaits. The UN's Special Report on Drought 2021 details the risks we face in coming years as a result of reduced rainfall in key spots around the world, exploring the drivers behind drought and the variety of measures we all take to cope with water shortage. The fact global warming is redistributing our water is...