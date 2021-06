For most of the world, 2020 was challenging at best. For Sally Baker Williams, 2020 was the worst year of her life. Her beloved husband, Doug, who suffered from chronic illness, had a heart attack in April and was taken to the Intensive Care Unit at Washington Regional Medical Center. With covid-19 precautions firmly in place, Williams had no choice but to wait for word of his condition in her car in the dark parking lot of the hospital. For two weeks, his condition deteriorated, and Williams' only choice was to monitor him from afar.