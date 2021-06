North Dakota Grain Growers Association Executive Director Dan Wogsland says farmers appreciate the Quality Loss Adjustment Program payments coming this week. “We do have good market conditions, but we also have a crop in North Dakota that’s in big trouble. I think this funding will help mitigate some of the impacts we’ve experienced in past years and may also help some folks this year. I’ve seen pictures of wheat fields that don’t look very good.” The QLA program, launched in January, provides payments to farmers who had a five percent quality loss due to excessive moisture or drought related conditions in 2018 and 2019. The NDGGA is one of the regional farm groups who advocated for the creation of this program.