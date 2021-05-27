Cancel
Conway, AR

Yesterdays 5/27/21

Log Cabin Democrat
 13 days ago

Four Faulkner County student athletes have been awarded Cliff Garrison Scholarships to recognize their work in the classroom and the community. The latest recipients of the scholarship are Brent Burroughs of Vilonia, Rebecca Moix of St. Joseph, Kenny Moneagle of Mayflower, and Kirby Powell of Conway Christian. The scholarships, presented in honor of former athletic director and men’s basketball coach Cliff Garrison, are funded from the Bob Courtway FCA Breakfast. The breakfast is in memory of Dr. Courtway, a legendary Hall of Fame coach and athletic director at Hendrix College.

