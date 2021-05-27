Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ukiah, CA

New mural of Khadijah Britton to be unveiled in Ukiah

kzyx.org
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay 27, 2021 — Khadijah Britton and her family will be honored tonight at the completion ceremony for a new mural featuring her likeness, a bouquet of yellow roses, and the fresh red handprints of community members. Britton, a member of the Round Valley Indian Tribes, was abducted at gunpoint four years ago, and has not been seen since. Her story has become a rallying cry for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, a group that’s working to change the high rates of violence experienced by Native American women.

www.kzyx.org
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Entertainment
Local
California Government
Ukiah, CA
Government
City
Ukiah, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mural#Feather#State Street#Street Food#Yellow Roses#Native American Women#Song#Community Members
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
News Break
Podcast
Related
Mendocino County, CAUkiah Daily Journal

Assignment: Ukiah- More trees than grains of sand

The biggest favor Mendocino County could do for itself is revive the long dormant logging industry. A well thought-out program to utilize our abundance of trees makes as much sense as growing and harvesting corn in Iowa. Mendo County is home to vast tracts of trees planted by Georgia Pacific and Louisiana Pacific in the 1970s, ‘80s and ‘90s. The trees are now 40 and 50 years old and were never destined to be anything than lumber for a backyard deck, sheathing for a roof, or fancy, expensive wainscoting in some high-ranking Chinese Communist official’s palace.
Mendocino County, CAtheava.com

The Klan in Mendocino County

What? Ku Klux Klan in Mendocino County? You bet! Unfortunately our county was no different than the rest of the USA in having a KKK presence over the last century. First, thanks to the Fort Bragg Mendocino Coast Historical Society Spring 2018 story in “Voices of the Past” about Klan origins. The group originated in the South after the Civil War during Reconstruction. It appealed to whites who feared new laws giving equality to former slaves. Klansman wore masks with pointed hoods and long robes to hide their identities as they created terror, kidnapping, flogging and murdering “undesirables.”
Mendocino County, CAWillits News

Community Column: Trail Stewards ask for JDSF reform

Over the last six months, the issue of Jackson Demonstration State Forest has come to the forefront of public attention here in Mendocino County. The Advocate-News and Beacon have been very obliging and even-handed in printing opinions and letters from both sides. There is still a substantial misunderstanding of our...
Mendocino County, CAUkiah Daily Journal

Looking About in Mendocino County

“It’s (old age) not a surprise, we knew it was coming – make the most of it. So you may not be as fast on your feet, and the image in your mirror may be a little disappointing, but if you are still functioning and not in pain, gratitude should be the name of the game.” ― Betty White, “If You Ask Me”
Ukiah, CAUkiah Daily Journal

Ukiah Library Presents: Nothing like home grown tomatoes

The Ukiah Branch of the Mendocino County Library Seed Library has Heirloom Tomato plants provided by The Yokayo Seed Project. These plants are free, and limited to only two plants per household. Visit www.mendolibrary.org to view the Ukiah branch open hours for pick up. For more information, call 707-463-4490 or...
Ukiah, CAWillits News

Wood, McGuire honor Ukiah veteran on his 100th birthday

Mendocino County’s state legislators honored longtime Ukiah resident David H. Dorsey on his 100th birthday April 29, with a California Legislature Resolution congratulating Dorsey on his century milestone, and expressing their “sincere appreciation to him for his dedication to duty and country and his honorable and faithful service to the United States of America.” (See the April 17 edition of The Ukiah Daily Journal, or our website, for more about the Dorsey family’s service during World War II.)
Willits, CAWillits News

Little Lake Fire discuses calls and grand opening of new firehouse

At the May 11 Little Lake Fire Protection District (LLFD) Board Meeting Fire Chief Chris Wilkes gave an update on the new firehouse. He said, “Things are going really well there.” Construction is currently occurring on the inside of the structure, including on the ceiling T-bar structure that the sheet rock will be attached to. Concrete for the sidewalk is being poured and the employee parking lot is in progress as well. Wilkes estimated construction to be completed by late August. The Board discussed a grand opening and dedication ceremony to occur on Sept. 11.
Mendocino, CAtheava.com

May 14, 2021

John Wheeler and James Anthony escaped from the county jail in Ukiah in the dinner hour of November 7, 1879. They employed a Babbitt metal…. Fort Bragg: Boar's Nest update: James Lindsay got a 60-day reprieve in Ten Mile Justice Court last Thursday. Sixty days to finish clearing out his…
Mendocino County, CAUkiah Daily Journal

Team Rubicon joins forces with local volunteers for fire mitigation

Volunteers from Team Rubicon participated in a fire mitigation operation in Mendocino County recently, supporting local communities, fire safe councils and homeowners’ groups as wildfire season begins in a time of extreme drought. From April 16 to 18 Greyshirts, Team Rubicon’s volunteers, trained in site assessment and mission planning, chainsaw...
Mendocino, CAFort Bragg Advocate-News

Arts + Entertainment

Ukiah Symphony Fundraiser Concert with The RubICon Trio. ​The Ukiah Symphony’s fundraiser concert on Sunday, May 16, at 5 p.m., features The RubICon Trio. The RubICon Trio program moves through various styles and eras, starting with the Baroque: a Trio Sonata from Danish composer Dietrich Buxtehude. Touching on the classical period with Haydn’s Piano Trio in D Major, the set then progresses to lush Romantic music from Germany, Bohemia and Spain, closing with a jazz torch song. For more information, visit ukiahsymphony.org.
Ukiah, CAUkiah Daily Journal

The School Desk: Ukiah High students land local jobs after CTE training

Through the ups and downs of the past year and a half, it has, at times, been difficult to see the positive things happening in our community. One of the many positive occurrences in our community is the wonderful collaboration between local businesses and Ukiah Unified School District to create and develop mentorships for Ukiah High School students.
Mendocino, CAtheava.com

The Mendocino Outlaws: Dr. Wheeler’s Escape

John Wheeler and James Anthony escaped from the county jail in Ukiah in the dinner hour of November 7, 1879. They employed a Babbitt metal key to unlock their cells and a door to the sheriff's office then dropped out a window to the street, walked a block north to a livery stable, where they procured two horses for a dash north out of town.
Mendocino, CAmendocinobeacon.com

Local Notes

Please submit Local Notes items to events@advocate-news.com. If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call the County Public Health Office at 707-472-2759. To contact the City of Fort Bragg, call 707-961-2823. All Fort Bragg citizens may contact the Fort Bragg Police Department at 707-964-0200 and staff will direct you to the appropriate agency.
Beverly Hills, CAPress Democrat

Ukiah-based Joan’s English Toffee enjoying 30 years of sweet success

Ukiah native Joan Nelson has enjoyed sweet success for the past 30 years as the founder and owner of Joan’s English Toffee, her wholesale confectionery business. She’d worked in several other industries – as a registered dental assistant at one time, and made a lucrative income providing facial treatments at an Elizabeth Arden salon on exclusive Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills – but needed to shift her focus after a divorce.
Fort Bragg, CAThe Mendocino Voice

Ft. Bragg will host National Police Week events May 13-15 — Organizer says celebration is non-political

FORT BRAGG, 5/11/21 — A celebration of “National Police Week” is planned this week in Fort Bragg, with events happening Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The activities kick-off Thursday at 5 p.m. in the parking lot of the Fort Bragg Police Department on South Franklin Street. Kristine Gilmore (who is the spouse of a highway patrolman) organized the event. There will be an opening prayer by Pastor Kris Strickland from Coast Christian Center, National Anthem by Krystal Strickland with accompanied acoustics by Frank Garcia, also from the CCC, an opening speech from Fort Bragg Mayor Bernie Norvell, a candle lighting presentation by Mendocino County Sheriff Matthew Kendall along with officers from local departments and a presentation by Mindi Russell, executive director of the Law Enforcement Chaplaincy- Sacramento program, Gilmore said in an email interview.