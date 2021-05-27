New mural of Khadijah Britton to be unveiled in Ukiah
May 27, 2021 — Khadijah Britton and her family will be honored tonight at the completion ceremony for a new mural featuring her likeness, a bouquet of yellow roses, and the fresh red handprints of community members. Britton, a member of the Round Valley Indian Tribes, was abducted at gunpoint four years ago, and has not been seen since. Her story has become a rallying cry for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, a group that’s working to change the high rates of violence experienced by Native American women.www.kzyx.org