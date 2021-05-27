Deborah Knight fishes for friends at adorable penguin tea party

Chan (Zen) Buddhism Influence on Gongfu Tea Ceremonies. The local tea society of Chengdu convened on a cloudy spring day in 2016 at a university where one of the members taught. Several members prepared tables to serve tea to any who should pass by. One tea master prepared his table by placing a midnight-blue tablecloth over the table. Then, he carefully withdrew individually-wrapped teaware from cloth parcels neatly arranged within his backpack. He placed them gently, lovingly onto the edge of the table facing farthest from him. When he had unsheathed his teaware, a modest collection of six bright yellow tea cups, a simple hand-crafted gaiwan, the fairness pitcher, a filter constructed from the small body of a gourd, and a modest bowl to collect the washings rested upon the cloth.