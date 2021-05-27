Cancel
Deborah Knight fishes for friends at adorable penguin tea party

By Deborah Knight
2gb.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeborah Knight has gotten her hands dirty down at Sydney Aquarium, who hosted a penguin tea party this morning to raise money for a great cause. The stinky yet adorable experience was all part of the Cancer Council’s Biggest Morning Tea event. Sydney’s gentoo penguins were more than happy to...

www.2gb.com
Deborah Knight
