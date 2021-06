CALM APP IS DONATING TO MENTAL HEALTH CHARITIES IN SUPPORT OF NAOMI OSAKA: The Calm app has pledged to pay $15,000 to a French mental health organization in support of the world’s Number 2-ranked women’s tennis player Naomi Osaka — and to do the same for any other French Open player who opts out of press appearances. Osaka withdrew from the French Open after the first round, following her being fined for choosing not to participate in required press events that she says are damaging to her mental health. To show support for Osaka and to take a stand for the importance of mental health, the Calm app has pledged to donate $15,000, the same amount as Osaka’s fine, to a French mental health organization. (Scary Mommy)