Music with Stevie Jacobs

The Music Moves Mountains Foundation will celebrate the music of Stevie Wonder and raise funds for music therapy, music education and community outreach. MMMF sponsored artist Devin Gutierrez will be joined by alumni from the Texas School for the Blind and Visually Impaired, along with special guests James Robinson, Sheree Smith, Henri Herbert, Andy Tenberg, D-Madness, Jeff Lofton, Marcus Caldwell, Rodney Hyder, Jimmy Vinson, Georgia Bramhall, Julianna Sheffield, and the Merc30s to present classics from Stevie Wonder.