A bombshell piece of news hit the college football recruiting world Friday morning as Brandon Huffman of 24/7 sports posted the story of J.T. Tuimoloau’s decision to cancel his upcoming visit to Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide. Tuimoloau said he was comfortable with the four finalists remaining in Washington, USC, Oregon and Ohio State. Oregon was JTT’s most recent visit this past week, on the heels of his in-person visit to Columbus and the Buckeyes. Huffman breaks down why JTT canceled on Bama, and what the decision means for his chances of playing at Oregon, playing at Ohio State, and if he’ll be on the field one way or the other on Sept. 11th when the Ducks visit the Buckeyes.