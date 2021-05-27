Cancel
Hutchinson County, TX

Storms roll into Hutchinson County Wednesday evening, chance for more rain next 5 days

By Jessica Ozbun
Borger News-Herald
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStorms rolled into the area on Wednesday evening bringing with them high winds, powerful lightening, and isolated rain fall. Areas of Borger were left without electricity around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, but XCEL Energy Crews worked diligently to restore service to most customers by around 9:45 p.m. More chances for rain and storms are predicted for Hutchinson County over the next five days; with the biggest chance of storms and rain on Sunday and Monday.

Hansford County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hansford, Hutchinson, Moore, Sherman by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hansford; Hutchinson; Moore; Sherman THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN HUTCHINSON SOUTHWESTERN HANSFORD...SOUTHEASTERN SHERMAN AND EASTERN MOORE COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for the Panhandle of Texas.
Carson County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Carson, Gray, Hutchinson, Roberts by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 00:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-14 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Take shelter in a sturdy building if threatening weather approaches. If on or near Lake Meredith, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until these storms pass. Target Area: Carson; Gray; Hutchinson; Roberts SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN CARSON...SOUTHERN HUTCHINSON...NORTHWESTERN GRAY AND SOUTHWESTERN ROBERTS COUNTIES UNTIL 745 PM CDT At 703 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking an outflow boundary along a line extending from Fritch to 3 miles west of Pampa. Movement was northeast at 10 mph. Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with these storms. Blowing dust and reduced visibilities are possible. Locations impacted include Pampa, Borger, Fritch, Skellytown and Sanford. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for the Panhandle of Texas.
Carson County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carson, Gray, Hutchinson, Roberts by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 20:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-14 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Do not drive into areas where blowing dust restricts visibility. Target Area: Carson; Gray; Hutchinson; Roberts A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN CARSON...HUTCHINSON...NORTHWESTERN GRAY AND WESTERN ROBERTS COUNTIES At 816 PM CDT, thunderstorms located 7 miles northwest of Pampa, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Locations impacted include Pampa, Borger, Stinnett, White Deer, Skellytown and Kingsmill. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH