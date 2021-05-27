Afternoons with Deborah Knight, full show: May 27th

-Chelsie’s Birthday Surprise for Reese is ruined!. -Stattosphere: She found her husband was cheating from a birth announcement!. -Good VIbes: 81 year old works to keep her favorite restaurant open!. -The Dad Joke of the Day!. -Chelsie’s College of Hollywood Knowledge!
Brad Pitt has been granted joint custody of his five minor children he shares with Angelina Jolie. CONGRATULATIONS Kelly Clarkson! Her talk show will take over ELLEN’s daytime slot next year. And, a “Friends” fun fact – as we’re now only hours away from the reunion show airing tonight on HBO Max.
Viewers were left ‘crying’ after stars including Helen McCrory and Nikki Graham were honored during the BAFTA TV Awards in Memoriam segment on Sunday. Peaky Blinders actress Helen, Big Brother icon Nikki and Friday Night Dinner star Paul Ritter were remembered during a touching segment, prompting people to share on social media that they were left with ‘a lump in their throat’. was given.
The BAFTAs suffered a technical fault after Davina McCall’s emotional acceptance speech was affected by sound issues. Davina, 53, joined her Long Lost Family co-host Nikki Campbell and her colleagues at home for the semi-virtual ceremony Sunday night. 7. Long Lost Family: Born Without Trace wins an award as the...
Amanda Holden departed the Global Radio studios in London on a motorcycle following her Heart Breakfast show on Monday. The TV personality and presenter, who co-hosts with Jamie Theakston, waved to fans as she was whisked away by a driver wearing a Union Jack helmet. Holden, a judge on Britain’s...
Coronation Street star Dame Maureen Lipman has returned once again for the new series of Celebrity Gogglebox. But it seems like the TV and theatre legend wasn't happy with some of the shows the participants are asked to watch in the name of entertainment. Maureen admitted she walked out of...
Louise Minchin has announced she is leaving BBC Breakfast after 20 years, in the latest shake-up for UK breakfast television. These are the other recent events changing the landscape of morning broadcasting. – Piers Morgan leaves Good Morning Britain. The TV presenter left the ITV show in March following incendiary...
Gogglebox favourite Ellie Warner has switched up her hair colour more times than we’ve had hot dinners at this point, but the Leeds lass has left fans wowed once again after she unveiled another eye-catching new look on Instagram. Ellie, who appears on the Channel 4 show alongside her sister...
Brett Young appeared on NBC’s Today Show to not only talk about his music with hosts Al Roker, Sheinelle Jones and Dylan Dreyer – but he also shared that his number-one hit “Lady” inspired a kids book. Love You Little Lady is the title of the book and Brett joked...
Holly Willoughby made an accidental gaffe on This Morning by revealing the type of cake a guest chef was having at their wedding, who wanted this to remain a secret. Clodagh McKenna appeared on the show on Tuesday to demonstrate to viewers how to bake an elderflower and lemon drizzle cake.
Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of June 14 reveal that Belle Brady (Martha Madison) is taking no chances. Jan Spears (Heather Lindell) faked several weeks of her last coma. Belle doesn’t want that to happen again. She does a simple, yet foolproof test on Jan to verify if she’s really comatose or faking it. What will the coma verification technique reveal?
Monday night's episode of Wheel of Fortune concluded with a heartbreaking announcement from host Pat Sajak. As the end credits rolled, the longtime host, 74, sadly announced that his family dog, Stella, had recently died, telling co-host Vanna White that his family had to say "goodbye" to their beloved pet after 12 years together.
For years, “Wheel of Fortune” star Vanna White would come out when introduced and spin around in front of the camera. She’s stopped it. “That was my thing, then Pat [Sajak] and I started coming out together so I stopped the spin,” White said in a 2019 interview on “Pickler & Ben.”
