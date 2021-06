The trial of a man accused of killing one person and injuring a teenager after getting behind the wheel drunk is set to begin Monday, records show. Scotty Dale Moss told officers he drank a pint of Fireball cinnamon whisky before going for a drive Oct. 2, 2018, according to a crash report from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. He was less than half a mile from his residence in Limestone County when he crossed the center line and collided head-on with another vehicle.