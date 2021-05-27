Donovan Mitchell praises Ja Morant after record-setting performance: 'I respect the hell out of his game'

The NBA regular season is rapidly coming to a close, with the start of postseason play just a couple of weeks away. Injury issues have played a major factor this season as a plethora of players have been forced to the sideline for an extended period of time with various ailments. While injuries occur every year and are part of the game, the frequency seems to be a bit higher this season. Some team personnel members around the league reportedly feel it's a direct result of the compressed 2020-21 schedule, as the league wanted to fit in a whole 72-game schedule despite the season not starting until the end of December.