Donovan Mitchell praises Ja Morant after record-setting performance: 'I respect the hell out of his game'

By Jordan Greer
Sporting News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJa Morant didn't walk out of Vivint Arena on Wednesday night with a win, but he absolutely earned the respect of his opponent. The Grizzlies guard set a franchise record with 47 points in a 141-129 loss against the Jazz in Game 2 of their first-round series. Morant shot 15 of 26 from the field and 15 of 20 from the free throw line, throwing in seven assists and four rebounds in 43 minutes.

www.sportingnews.com
