Protests

Belarusian opposition leader calls for global protests

milwaukeesun.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleMoscow [Russia], May 27 (ANI): Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya has called for 'global protests' on Saturday against the government led by President Alexander Lukashenko, following the detention of journalist Roman Protasevich. In a video message released on Wednesday, Tikhanovskaya urged people across the world to join demonstrations to increase...

Alexander Lukashenko
Vladimir Putin
#Belarusian#Protest Riot#Ani#Nhk World#Western#Russians
Europe
Protests
Public SafetyMiami Herald

Jailed Belarusian journalist and girlfriend moved into house arrest

MOSCOW — The Belarusian dissident journalist Roman Protasevich and his girlfriend Sofia Sapega, who were arrested during the forced landing of a Ryanair flight, have been transferred to house arrest, Belarusian authorities confirmed on Friday. According to the investigation committee, both had made "consistent confessions" and agreed to cooperate with...
Politicsstratfor.com

The EU Lays Out Its Approach to Russia and Turkey

The results of a foreign policy-focused EU summit signal that bilateral tensions with Russia will continue while a more pragmatic approach to Turkey is possible. During a summit of EU heads of government and state on June 24-25, the bloc rejected a Franco-German proposal to hold a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and only pledged to “explore” the format and conditions for dialogue with Moscow. The leaders also approved granting an extra 3 billion euros to Turkey over the next three years to continue the migration agreement between Brussels and Ankara, while Germany proposed to restart negotiations to upgrade the EU-Turkey customs agreement. The summit once again highlighted the European Union’s limitations when it comes to foreign policy, as the most crucial decisions are taken by unanimity, which severely constrains the bloc’s room for action on controversial issues....
PoliticsWashington Post

Belarus deserves democracy and freedom. Nothing less.

For most of his quarter-century as the bullying boss of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko has wielded a heavy hand, then offered just enough leniency to disarm his critics. He has seesawed between the West and Russia, and between dictatorship and soft authoritarianism. The tactic was on display again last week when the European Union, United States and Canada announced coordinated sanctions in response to the brazen kidnapping of opposition journalist Roman Protasevich and his girlfriend, Sofia Sapega. After punishing weeks of incarceration, Mr. Lukashenko on Friday released them to house arrest. This time he must be told: No more games.
Georgia StateAntiwar.com

Presidents: Georgia, Ukraine Share Commitment to NATO Membership, ‘De-Occupation’ of Lands From Russia

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili paid a two-day visit to Ukraine earlier this week (her first) and met with her opposite number President Volodymyr Zelensky. Zurabishvili first came to world notice when she emerged as part of the triumvirate that took over in Georgia following the so-called Rose Revolution in late 2003 that saw incumbent head of state Eduard Shevardnadze manhandled and divested of his powers. Her colleagues were Mikheil Saakashvili, who became president, and Zurab Zhvania, whose family claims he was assassinated in 2005. That event is the prototype of what have come to be called color revolutions; after Georgia the Orange Revolution in Ukraine in 2004, the Tulip Revolution in Kyrgyzstan and the Cedar Revolution in Lebanon in 2005, and a veritable host of others, successful and otherwise, in Belarus, Moldova, Armenia, the Maldives, Venezuela, Myanmar, Iran and elsewhere.
Politicsnewsitem.com

EU members bordering Russia reject plan to meet with Putin

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union countries bordering Russia rejected a Franco-German plan to resume official meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin, with one leader likening the move to an attempt to talk a bear out of stealing honey. In a statement in the early hours of Friday morning, EU leaders...
EconomyBirmingham Star

EU imposes economic sanctions on Belarus

Brussels [Belgium], June 25 (ANI): The European Union (EU) on Friday imposed more economic sanctions on the Belarusian government led by President Alexander Lukashenko, following the detention of journalist Roman Protasevich. Lukashenko administration is facing fierce criticism from the international community for forcing an airliner to land in Minsk and...
PoliticsBirmingham Star

Russian Opposition Politician Yashin Barred From Elections

Russian opposition politician Ilya Yashin says he has been barred from running in an upcoming election due to his support of jailed opposition politician Aleksei Navalny, whose network of organizations has been declared by the authorities to be 'extremist.'. 'I submitted documents for elections to the Moscow City Duma. In...
Protestsmelodyinter.com

Jailed Belarus activist moved to house arrest, says opposition

MOSCOW, June 25 — Belarus’s opposition-in-exile said today that dissident journalist Roman Protasevich, who was dramatically detained after his plane was forced to land in Minsk, has been moved to house arrest. Protasevich, 26, was arrested in May along with his Russian girlfriend Sofia Sapega, 23, when Belarusian authorities scrambled...
PoliticsAsbarez News

Putin Discusses Karabakh with Pashinyan, Aliyev and Erdogan

The Karabakh conflict and the implementation of the Russia-led November 9 agreement were discussed when Russian President Vladimir Putin reached out to the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Turkey this week. During a telephone conversation to congratulate acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on garnering the highest percentage in Armenia’s parliamentary...
Politicskdal610.com

Russia says Britain, U.S. are trying to incite Black Sea conflict -RIA

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia on Friday accused Britain and the United States of trying to incite conflict in the Black Sea and said it would defend its borders by all possible means, including with its military, RIA cited Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying. Russia on Thursday warned Britain...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

US says 'all countries should be concerned' about arms sales to Myanmar junta

The United States said the international community should be "concerned" about arms sales to the military junta in Myanmar without mentioning any suppliers by name. As Myanmar faces increased isolation from the world following the military coup of Feb. 1 and the ensuing crackdown on democratic protesters, Russia fills the void by providing increased support through military aid. The Kremlin's recent warming toward the military junta in the Southeast Asian country directly contrasts with increasing Western condemnation.
Europeteletrader.com

Regrettable that EU won't hold summit with Russia - Kremlin

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated on Friday that Russia regrets the decision of the European Union to not hold a summit with the country's President Vladimir Putin. Peskov asserted that Putin wants to build a more positive relationship with the EU, saying that he "remains interested in establishing working relations between Moscow and Brussels." Additionally, he noted that the improvement in relations will depend entirely on the Western bloc and that he hopes that the EU states with which Russia has had a working relationship will continue to push for a more balanced approach in EU-Russia relations.
Militaryarctictoday.com

Medvedev says Russia must bolster its Arctic military

Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, said this week that Russia should boost its military to counter foreign threats in the Arctic — and that the country could use its two-year period chairing the Arctic Council (which began last month), to strengthen its national security interests there.
Militarywhatreallyhappened.com

Russia Says British Destroyer’s Action a Provocation, Violation of International Law

The Kremlin voiced regret (the word of the Russian government news agency TASS) over yesterday’s incident – that should be Incident – with the British guided-missile destroyer HMS Defender targeting its missiles at Crimea while in Russian territorial waters. One might try to imagine which word or words the White House and State Department – make that the Defense Department – would have employed under analogous conditions (a similar event off the coast of Florida, say) in lieu of regret.
Proteststhevibes.com

Russia summons UK envoy to ‘protest’ warship incident

MOSCOW – Russia’s Foreign Ministry yesterday summoned the British ambassador to “strongly protest” what it said was a British destroyer’s violation of its territory. The spat between Moscow and London erupted Wednesday after the HMS Defender passed near Crimea in the Black Sea, with Russia saying it fired warning shots at the destroyer to ward it off. Britain denied the claim.
POTUSTelegraph

Poland and Baltics block Merkel and Macron's push for talks with Putin

France and Germany’s call for European Union summit talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin were blocked on Thursday night after fierce opposition from Poland and the Baltic countries. At a European Council meeting, EU leaders considered overhauling their foreign policy towards Moscow, a week after US President Joe Biden met...
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Britain shows Biden how to deal with Russian aggression

The British government remains far too comfortable with the presence of Russian illicit finance on its soil. However, on Wednesday, Britain educated the Biden administration on how to deal with Russian aggression. The lesson came via the Royal Navy's deployment of its Type-45 air defense destroyer, the HMS Defender, within...